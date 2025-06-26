Let’s Plunge, New York

This week, Emily Bazelon and guest hosts Ruth Marcus and James Forman discuss Trump’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities with guest Steven Cook from the Council on Foreign Relations, Zohran Mamdani’s stunning victory in the NYC Democratic mayoral primary, and an astonishing whistleblower report that sheds incriminating light on Trump’s judicial nominee Emil Bove and defiance of court orders in deportation flight cases.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus episode, Emily Bazelon and guest hosts Ruth Marcus and James Forman discuss how Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s approach differs from the other liberal Justices and her ferocious critiques of the Roberts Court’s processes and opinions.

In the latest Gabfest Reads, David talks with author Alison Bechdel about her new book, Spent.

Research by Emily Ditto