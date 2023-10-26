Share
Political Gabfest
The “Live from Madison!” Edition
This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz take the show on the road and gab live with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers; discuss the new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson; and review the former lawyers and Chief of Staff who will testify against Donald Trump.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
City Cast Madison podcast and Madison Minutes newsletter
Jennifer Rubin for The Washington Post: “Wisconsin Dems’ big wins for the rule of law might be an inflection point”
Scott Bauer for AP: “Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to draw new legislative boundaries over Republican objections”
James Hohmann for The Washington Post: “In Wisconsin, Tony Evers made a virtue of being dull”
Amy Gardner and Michael Kranish for The Washington Post: “New speaker Mike Johnson’s 2020 election denial could have 2024 implications”
Carl Hulse for The New York Times: “The Far Right Gets Its Man of the House”
Ours Was the Shining Future: The Story of the American Dream by David Leonhardt
Katherine Faulders, Mike Levine, and Alexander Mallin for ABC News: “Ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows granted immunity, tells special counsel he warned Trump about 2020 claims: Sources”
Paul Blumenthal for HuffPost: “The Guilty Pleas In Trump’s Georgia Indictment Are Starting To Roll Uphill”
David French for The New York Times: “Trump’s Lawyers Are Going Down. Is He?”
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: Mark Shanahan for The Boston Globe: “The Great Molasses Flood of 1919 was Boston’s strangest disaster“ and Dark Tide: The Great Molasses Flood of 1919 by Stephen Puleo
Emily: Hesket Oslo podcast by Arnon Degani; This Is Palestine podcast by the Institute for Middle East Understanding; and The Ezra Klein Show podcast: “The Jewish Left Is Trying to Hold Two Thoughts at Once”
David: Vocal coach Karen Harris and “Jersey Girl” by Tom Waits
Listener chatter from Jake Sinderbrand: University of Wisconsin-Madison: “Wisconsin Idea” and Babcock Dairy Store
Listener chatter from Mike Duncan: The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic; Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution; The History of Rome podcast; and Revolutions podcast
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David answer questions from the Madison audience.
In the latest Gabfest Reads, David talks with Kristi Coulter about her book, Exit Interview: The Life and Death of My Ambitious Career.
Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be referenced by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tim Peterson. Special thanks to Katie Rayford.
Research by Julie Huygen.
