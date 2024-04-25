Election Fraud Pure and Simple

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the testimony of prosecution witness David Pecker in Donald Trump’s criminal trial, student protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, and the Supreme Court argument on presidential immunity.

Matthew Haag for The New York Times: David Pecker, Ex-National Enquirer Publisher, Details How He Aided Trump

Richard L. Hasen in the Los Angeles Times: Opinion: Why it’s hard to muster even a ‘meh’ over Trump’s New York criminal trial

J. David Goodman, David Montgomery, Jonathan Wolfe, and Jenna Russell for The New York Times: Campus Protests Over Gaza Intensify Amid Pushback by Universities and Police

Spectator Editorial Board for the Columbia Spectator: Is Columbia in crisis?

Minouche Shafik in The Wall Street Journal: Columbia University President: What I Plan to Tell Congress Tomorrow

David Schizer in CNN: Opinion: To combat antisemitism, start by following the law

Michael C. Dorf for Verdict: Federal Antidiscrimination Law Does Not Require Campus Crackdowns

J Oliver Conroy for The Guardian: ‘Media firestorm’: Israel protest at professor’s home sparks heated free-speech debate

C-SPAN: Supreme Court Hears Case on Former President Trump’s Immunity Claim

Ann Marimow for The Washington Post: Supreme Court seems poised to allow Trump trial, but not immediately

Ian Millhiser for Vox: Donald Trump already won the only Supreme Court fight that mattered





John: Stephen Clark for Ars Technica: Recoding Voyager 1—NASA’s interstellar explorer is finally making sense again

Emily: Abbie VanSickle for The Washington Post: Supreme Court Appeals Sharply Divided in Emergency Abortion Case and Angela Palermo for The Spokesman-Review: Idaho has lost 22% of its practicing obstetricians in the last 15 months, report say

David: Exploring a Secret Fort on airbnb; City Cast: Work with us.; and Eve O. Schaub for The Washington Post: Don’t waste your time recycling plastic

Listener chatter from Michael Starr in New York City: Patrick Page in All The Devils Are Here; Richard the Third by Paul Murray Kendall; and Nancy Shute for NPR: No Hunch Here: Richard III Suffered From Scoliosis Instead

