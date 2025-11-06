Spectacular Night for Democrats

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss how Tuesday’s decisive election results give a legitimate boost to Democrats’ prospects as they work toward the midterms, whether the Supreme Court justices will finally draw a line on presidential power and protect Congress’s power of the purse in the consequential tariffs case, and how the Trump administration is using SNAP recipients as pawns in a cruel political game.





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus episode, Emily, John, and David discuss the life and legacy of former Vice President Dick Cheney, including his expansive views of presidential power, his role in the War on Terror, and the irony of his stance against Donald Trump during the 2024 election.

In the latest Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Yale law professor John Witt about his new book, The Radical Fund: How a Band of Visionaries and a Million Dollars Upended America. They explore the remarkable story of the Garland Fund—a small 1920s foundation that bankrolled early work by A. Philip Randolph, and others who would go on to shape the civil rights and labor movements.

