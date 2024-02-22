Can Putin Be Stopped?

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the tragic death of Alexei Navalny and the fallout in the US; Donald Trump’s civil fraud case and consequences; and Alabama’s new stance on frozen embryos.

Pam Belluck for the New York Times on A New Abortion Access Strategy

Adam Liptak for the New York Times on Supreme Court Seems Ready to Block a Biden Plan on Air Pollution

Jeffrey Blehar for National Review on We Need to Talk about Tucker

Brett Stephens for the New York Times on How Biden Can Avenge Navalny’s Death

David Ignatius, for the Washington Post on Ukraine faces a valley of death. There’s a way Biden can help it get across.

Neil MacFarquhar for the New York Times on Wife, Protector and Now Political Heir: Yulia Navalnaya Rallies Russians

Jonah E. Bromwich and Ben Protess for the New York Times on What the Civil Fraud Ruling Means for Trump’s Finances and His Empire

Jonathan O'Connell for the Washington Post on Hefty fines, penalties will rock Trump family's business and fortune

Ruth Marcus for the Washington Post on Alabama’s frozen embryo ruling is misguided

Jan Hoffman for the New York times on Alabama Says Embryos in a Lab Are Children. What Are the Implications?





Emily: The fight against the EPA’s “good neighbor” air pollution rule heats up at the Supreme Court.

John: Allison Russel’s Grammy Award win for Eve Was Black, which some members of the Tennessee legislature sought to reject a congratulatory resolution for the singer.

David: Closet beds in the Netherlands.

Listener chatter from Lee Underwood in Atlanta, Georgia: Caley Fretz for Escape Collective: Meet the man who rode more new roads than anyone else

