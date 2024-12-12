Syria’s Collapse, Israel’s Delight

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the fall of the al-Assad dictatorship in Syria with Steven A. Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations; the killing of a health insurance CEO and the acquittal for the death of a troubled man; and the future of American birthright citizenship.





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David discuss President Joe Biden’s clemency for nearly 1,500 Americans and pardons for 39 more.

In the latest Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Stephanie Gorton about her new book, The Icon & the Idealist: Margaret Sanger, Mary Ware Dennett, and the Rivalry That Brought Birth Control to America.

