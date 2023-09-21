Who’s Winning The Autoworkers Strike?

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the UAW autoworkers’ strike against the Big Three automakers, talk with Yoel Roth about social media trust and safety, and weigh teachers’ burden to engage in parent diplomacy. Join us for Political Gabfest Live in Madison, Wisconsin on October 25!

Danielle Kaye for NPR: “Why the UAW is fighting so hard for these 4 key demands in the auto strike”

Yoel Roth in The New York Times: “Trump Attacked Me. Then Musk Did. It Wasn’t an Accident.”

Yoel Roth on Lawfare: “Content Moderation’s Legalism Problem”

Sarah Chaves in The Atlantic: “Parent Diplomacy Is Overwhelming Teachers”

9News: “Surveillance video: “Boebert seen vaping, arguing with patrons before removal from Denver theater”

Emily: Susan Haigh and Eric Tucker for AP: “Former federal prosecutor who resigned from Trump-Russia probe says she left over concerns with Barr”

John: Ashley Strickland for CNN: “How NASA has prepared to scoop up an asteroid sample landing in the desert” and The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence by Ros Atkins

David: NOAA National Marine Sanctuaries: “Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary” and National Trust for Historic Preservation: “Ghost Fleet of the Potomac, Mallows Bay”

Listener chatter from Kevin Collins: Thomas Kole’s a portrait of Tenochtitlan: a 3D reconstruction of the capital of the Aztec Empire





In the next Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Zadie Smith about her book, The Fraud: A Novel.

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz

