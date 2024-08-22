The Democrats ‘Do Something’ Convention

This week, John Dickerson returns and joins Emily Bazelon and David Plotz to discuss the Democratic National Convention; presidential polls; and overtourism.





Here are this week’s chatters:

John: @jdickerson on Threads: Background Sounds on iPhone

Emily: Tablets Shattered by Joshua Leifer; Gabfest Reads: Where Does the American Jewish Experience Go from Here?; and Ginia Bellafante for The New York Times: A Bookshop Cancels an Event Over a Rabbi’s Zionism, Prompting Outrage

David: David Wade for WBZ News: How do you stop political texts on your phone?; Presumed Innocent by Apple TV+ and Presumed Innocent by Warner Bros.; and Road House by Prime Video and Road House by United Artists

Listener chatter from Scott Rada in La Crosse, Wisconsin: ChatGPT’s Slate pitches for 3,000 B.C.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, available Friday, August 23, David, Emily, and John talk about Kamala Harris’s nomination acceptance speech.

In the latest Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Joshua Leifer about his book, Tablets Shattered.

Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be referenced by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Ethan Oberman

Research by Julie Huygen

Hosts

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz





