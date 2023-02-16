President Nikki Haley?

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign; the legal history likely to lead to the end of affirmative action; and Slate How To! podcast host Amanda Ripley’s reporting on the congressional committee that got things done.

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “Why Is Affirmative Action in Peril? One Man’s Decision.”

Amanda Ripley for The Washington Post: “These Radically Simple Changes Helped Lawmakers Actually Get Things Done”

Julia Ioffe for The New Yorker: “Russia on Fire”

Becky Sullivan for NPR: “What To Know About The Train Derailment in East Palestine, Ohio”

John: CBS Sunday Morning: “Almanac: Abraham Lincoln's Beard”

Emily: John J. Lennon for The New York Review of Books: “Peddling Darkness”

David: David French for The New York Times: “Men Need Purpose More Than ‘Respect’”; City Cast DC live

Listener chatter from Tim Anderson: CNN: “Johannes Vermeer Exhibition Stuns With Scientific Revelations”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, John, and Emily discuss the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in Ohio.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez.