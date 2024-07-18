“Fight, Fight, Fight”

This week, John Dickerson is joined by What Next host Mary Harris to discuss Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, the excitement at the Republican National Convention (and why they’re talking about a victory), and the aftermath of the Trump assassination attempt.





Here are this week’s chatters:

John: The television series, Shetland on BritBox

Mary: The New York Times: “100 Best Books of the 21st Century”

Listener chatter: Matt from Holland, MI on a visual representation of wealth inequality in America.





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus episode, John and Mary talk about what to expect at the Democratic National Convention.

In the latest Gabfest Reads, David talks with Sierra Greer about her new book, Annie Bot: A Novel. And Gabfest Reads now has its own site!

Podcast production by Ethan Oberman

Research by Kat Hong