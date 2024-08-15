Are We Really Still Talking About Crowd Size?

This week, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz are joined by Marin Cogan of Vox to discuss how the media is reporting on election disinformation and misinformation and Donald Trump’s lies; Vice President Kamala Harris defining Candidate Kamala Harris; and more guns, less violent crime.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Marin Cogan for Vox: What happens when everyone decides they need a gun? and Nicole Narea: Violent crime is plummeting. Why?





Here are this week’s chatters:





Emily: Xochitl Gonzalez for The Atlantic: To Save The World, My Mother Abandoned Me and Phil Klay for The New York Times Magazine: Artists and Activists Both Have a Role. But Not the Same One.

Marin: Switzerland Events; Geneva Events Calendar; and Berner Zibelemärit (Onion Market)

David: Will Sullivan for Smithsonian Magazine: The World’s Largest Iceberg Is Stuck in a Spinning Ocean Vortex and NASA: Iceberg A23a in the Southern Ocean, Antarctica





Listener chatter from Simon Jones in Paris, France: Evan Ratliff’s Shell Game podcast





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and Marin talk about pets and babies. See Anonymous in The Cut: Why Did I Stop Loving My Cat When I Had a Baby?.





In the latest Gabfest Reads, John talks with Roland Allen about his book, The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper.





Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be referenced by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





