Trump Is So Immune

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the Supreme Court decisions on presidential immunity in Trump v. United States and the administrative state in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo as well as the future of Joe Biden’s nomination to be re-elected president.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Supreme Court of the United States: Opinions of the Court – 2023, including Trump v. United States, Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors, and SEC v. Jarkesy

Matt Gluck, Hyemin Han, and Katherine Pompilio for Lawfare: The Supreme Court’s Presidential Immunity Decision

Perry Stein for The Washington Post: Justice Sotomayor dissent: ‘The President is now a king above the law’

Gary J. Schmitt and Joseph M. Bessette for the American Enterprise Institute: The Hamilton-Madison Split over Executive Power

Dan Pfeiffer for The Message Box: Why the Dem Panic over the Debate is Getting Worse

‘Will Rogers Today’: Will Rogers on Politics

Tim Miller for The Bulwark: Dear Dems: The Gaslighting Isn’t Helping Matters

Amy Howe for SCOTUSblog: Supreme Court strikes down Chevron, curtailing power of federal agencies and Mark Walsh: Consider the wild gray squirrel, Kagan rebukes her colleagues as court overrules Chevron

Mark Sherman for AP: The Supreme Court rules for a North Dakota truck stop in a new blow to federal regulators

How to Save a Country from The New Republic: The Administrative State Is Under Attack

Congressional Research Service: The Major Questions Doctrine

Eric Berger for Dorf on Law: Is Loper Bright a Big Deal? and Michael C. Dorf: Could Congress Reinstate Chevron?

Tierney Sneed, Jeanne Sahadi, Tami Luhby, Brian Fung, Ella Nilsen, Jen Christensen, and Katie Lobosco for CNN: How the Supreme Court’s blockbuster ‘Chevron’ ruling puts countless regulations in jeopardy





Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Paul Sabin of Yale University and City of New Haven: East Rock park

John: Dave McMenamin for ESPN: Lakers pick Bronny James in NBA draft; LeBron ‘emotional’

David: City Cast DC and Ross Andersen for The Atlantic: The Search for America’s Atlantis

Listener chatter from Jen in Denver, Colorado: Brandy Zadrozny and Jon Schuppe for NBC News: Who tried to steal Graceland?

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Research by Julie Huygen