These [Republicans] Are Weird

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the new Democratic line against JD Vance and Donald Trump; the Kamala Harris Veepstakes; and President Biden’s attempt to reform the Supreme Court.Here are this week’s chatters:

John: The World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship

Emily: Social Security and Trends in Wealth Inequality and The Sea Change

David: Who Goes Nazi? By Dorothy Thompson

Listener chatter from former Slatester Torie Bosche on the Edith Roller Journals

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus episode, David, John, and Emily about the wildfires raging out west and David’s own escape from Jasper National Park.

In the latest Gabfest Reads, David talks with Sierra Greer about her new book, Annie Bot: A Novel. And Gabfest Reads now has its own site!

Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be referenced by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Research by Kat Hong

Public.com+Public Investing Disclosure: Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. See public.com/#disclosures-main for more information.