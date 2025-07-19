Gabfest Reads | A Beach Read for the Outraged

Greenland War Averted

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss whether Trump's lust for Greenland will break the world (or indeed, whether it already has), what this week's arguments at the Supreme Court suggest about the future of Fed independence, and how FBI sources say the Bureau is being turned into a weapon of the president.For this week's Slate Plus bonus episode, Emily, John, and David discuss a new memoir from Pennsylvania governor and likely presidential candidate Josh Shapiro, and what it tells us about his views on the presidency, his relationship with former VP Kamala Harris, and how he might approach a campaign. In the latest Gabfest Reads, Emily Bazelon talks with author Curtis Sittenfeld about her short story collection, "Show Don't Tell." They discuss the recurring themes of the book from troubled marriages and middle age to the passage of time, and characters who are navigating moments of racial privilege and prejudice.