Elon Musk’s DOGE Rampage

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Elon Musk’s speedy assault on federal agencies, talk to guest David Leonhardt about the widening gap between US prosperity and quality of life, and discuss recent aggressive immigration efforts by states.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus episode, Emily, John, and David discuss the New York doctor recently indicted in Louisiana for sending abortion pills there, and the complexities of abortion shield laws.

In the latest Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Yael van der Wouden about her novel, The Safekeep.

Research by Emily Ditto

