OnlyFans Is Only For Now

Last week, the company behind OnlyFans, a platform where sex workers can generate income by providing adult content to paid subscribers, announced that it would ban sexually explicit uploads starting October 1. Less than a week later, the company reversed its decision after public backlash. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison talk about the rise of OnlyFans, and its importance to independent sex workers. Then they interview Slate sex columnist and OnlyFans performer Jessica Stoya about her experience on the platform over the past year, and why this sort of fight isn’t anything new for those who’ve been in the industry.

Jessica Stoya’s recent piece on OnlyFans is, “I Made Thousands on OnlyFans. I Have a Dark Suspicion About What’s Coming.” You can read more from her by checking out Slate’s How To Do It sex advice column which she writes every week with Rich Juzwiak.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

