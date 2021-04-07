Every Generation Has Its Cringe

On this episode, Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher report from the latest front in the battle between millennials and Gen Z. First, they trace the conflict back to its origins in skirmishes over middle parts and skinny jeans. Then they speak to culture writer Jenny G. Zhang, who recently encountered the fury of thirtysomethings when she tweeted about what using reaction GIFs says about your age.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

