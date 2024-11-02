The Internet’s Favorite Fictional Presidents

Candice Lim is joined by Pop Culture Debate Club host Ronald Young Jr. to reveal their favorite fictional presidents of film, television, and the internet. Twitter, Tumblr, and Facebook were historically platforms rife with presidential meme content. Since the 2016 election, however, there seems to have been a shift in the way the internet talks — or doesn’t talk — about the commander-in-chief. On today’s episode, ICYMI is recollecting the best rom-com presidents, the best action hero presidents, and the TikTok presidential ship that will never, ever die down.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Alexandra Botti.