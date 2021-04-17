Will You Accept This SponCon?

In this episode, Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher discuss the latest development in the world of The Bachelor and how it all plays into the show’s relationship with social media. First they dig into the news that former Bachelor Colton Underwood has come out as gay on Good Morning America. Then they get into the show’s love-hate relationship with Instagram, examining how the series has become a launchpad for influencers and explaining how social media has become its public editor, leading to everything from this year’s casting of the first Black Bachelor to host Chris Harrison’s ouster.

To read more about Underwood's season of the show, check out our producer Daniel Schroeder’s piece on the subject.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

