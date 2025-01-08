Should I Join Bluesky?

Candice Lim is joined by Slate business and tech writer Nitish Pahwa and internet culture writer Steffi Cao to debate, defend, and decide how they’re going to face the internet this year. Each brought a personal query they’re on the fence about, and the remaining panelists will argue both sides before coming to a verdict. For example, should we join Bluesky? How can we resist the urge to fact-check our friends in their Instagram comments? And is it time to delete our texts? But first, they’re debating: does the internet care about analog awards shows, such as the Golden Globes?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, and Candice Lim.