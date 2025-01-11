Scaachi Koul on Terrible Emails, Moo Deng, and Orlando Bloom Fanfiction

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Scaachi Koul, the host of Scamfluencers and the author of the upcoming book Sucker Punch (coming out this March). Today, they’re diving into Scaachi’s internet diaries to hear about her most-referenced meme, the internet rule she thinks everyone should follow, and whether there’s hope for the next generation online. But first, they’re discussing Trisha Paytas and Scaachi’s personal beef with Moo Deng.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, and Candice Lim.