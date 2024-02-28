The Greatest Love Story Ever Told…Through TikToks

On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by her best friend Danielle Hewitt, a producer at Prologue Projects and, formerly, Slate’s daily news podcast What Next. In a deeply revealing exercise, the two go through a selection of the 250 TikToks that Danielle sent Rachelle while the latter was on a six week long social media break.

But first, Candice breaks down the highlights of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.