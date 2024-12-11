Our Favorite TikTok Songs and Sounds of 2024

Candice Lim is joined by Waste or Taste host Jill Mapes to recap TikTok's year of music and give an unranked list of their favorite songs and sounds. They’re breaking down what makes a good TikTok sound, which mainstream artists won the platform this year, and asking: who is ian?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, and Candice Lim.