What Next: TBD: Google’s Scam Obituary Problem

Why scam obituaries are edging out earnest ones, with the help of artificial intelligence and an adept Google game.

Guest: Mia Sato, reporter for The Verge.

Podcast production by Evan Campbell, Patrick Fort, and Anna Phillips.