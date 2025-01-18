The Last Days of Legal TikTok

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay are joined by Slate business and tech writer Nitish Pahwa to recap what the (possibly) last days of legal TikTok have been like. From influencers posting desperate pleas to follow them on Instagram to Americans invading a Chinese-language app called RedNote, it’s safe to say we’re not handling it well. Candice, Kate, and Nitish discuss what they’ll miss from the app and what their desert island TikToks would be.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.