TikTok Is Back…Are We?

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay make sense of TikTok’s surprise return, and what’s going on with the influencers who said goodbye to the app by sharing controversial secrets, only for it to come back the next day. Then, the pair debunk some of the social media conspiracy theories that have proliferated since the presidential inauguration.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.