Hoda Kotb and the Joy of No Context Social Media Accounts

Candice Lim is joined by Caleb Stark who runs the very funny social media account Kathie Lee and Hoda No Context (@KLGH_nocontext). They talk about why no context accounts are such a fun part of our internet diets, the magic of well-produced but not over-produced live television, and how these clips share Hoda Kotb’s charm with a younger generation.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim. Jessamine Molli helped produce this episode. Additional thanks to Cameron Drews.