Social Media Has Become A Minefield

Kate Lindsay and Candice Lim discuss how so many of their favorite social media platforms have gone openly pro-Trump since the election, and how they feel about it. With more social media platforms cozying up to this administration, is it time to boycott the big ones? Are apps like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok actually essential to our daily lives? And without them, where do we go?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay, with production assistance from A.C. Valdez.