Gabfest Reads | The Unlikely Rise of Judy Blume

Emily Bazelon talks with journalist Mark Oppenheimer about his new book

Judy Blume: A Life. Oppenheimer, who spent years with Blume’s papers at

Yale and conducted extensive interviews with the author herself, traces

how a restless housewife in New Jersey became one of the most

beloved—and most banned—writers in American history.





They discuss what made Blume’s frank, funny voice so revolutionary for

young readers in the 1970s, the surprisingly progressive household that

shaped her, and the genius of Forever, her landmark novel in which

teenage sex is depicted as pleasurable rather than catastrophic. They

also dig into the scandalous adult novel Wifey, Blume’s dogged

persistence through rejection, and her tireless championing of other

writers’ right to be read.





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Podcast production by Nina Porzucki.







