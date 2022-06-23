SCOTUS Guts The Establishment Clause

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss the Supreme Court decision requiring that government funding for private schools include religious ones, the January 6th hearings, and dissension at progressive organizations.





Jack Goldsmith for The New York Times: “Prosecute Trump? Put Yourself in Merrick Garland’s Shoes.”

John Dickerson for Slate: Whistlestop podcast: “The Mulligan Letters”

Ryan Grim for The Intercept: “Elephant in the Zoom”





John: “Watergate Trial Records Digitized For 50th Anniversary of Watergate”

Emily: Agnes Callard for The Boston Review: “Against Persuasion”

David: Hustle





Listener chatter from Cyrus Farivar: Tim Folger for Scientific American: “Record-Breaking Voyager Spacecraft Begin to Power Down”





