Donald Trump is Convicted! Plus, Who is Winning The Senate?

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the U.S. Senate seats that might turn from blue to red in 2024; The Fall of Roe with The New York Times’s Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer; and the rise of Lauren Boebert with City Cast Denver’s Bree Davies and Paul Karolyi.

The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter: 2024 CPR Senate Race Ratings

Jonathan Weisman for The New York Times: 10 Senate Races to Watch in 2024

Ben Kamisar for NBC News: Rich people are spending more than ever to run for Congress. A big test is coming in Maryland.

Nate Silver for 538: Are The Democrats Screwed In The Senate After 2024?

The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America by Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer and The New York Times Magazine: The Untold Story of the Network That Took Down Roe v. Wade

Ian Ward for Politico: The Group Behind Dobbs Does Not Want to Talk About What Comes Next

Bree Davies and Paul Karolyi for City Cast Denver: Lauren Boebert Can’t Lose

CBS Colorado: Beto O’Rourke Talks Gun Violence At Aurora Campaign Stop





Emily: Law & Justice Journalism Project: 2024 Fellowship

John: Katie Razzall, Darin Graham, and Larissa Kennelly for BBC News: FBI investigating missing ancient treasures from British Museum and Rebecca Mead for The New Yorker: The British Museum’s Blockbuster Scandals

David: Meilan Solly for Smithsonian Magazine: Giant Pandas Are Coming Back to Washington, D.C.; Maura Judkis and Travis M. Andrews for The Washington Post: Let’s argue about the giant pandas; and Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute: Red panda

Listener chatter from Annamarie Smith in Sacramento, California: Sukey Lewis and Julie Small for KQED: On Our Watch: New Folsom

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David talk about pronatalism and the Collins family. See Jenny Kleeman for The Guardian: America’s premier pronatalists on having ‘tons of kids’ to save the world: ‘There are going to be countries of old people starving to death’. See also Luke Munn for The Conversation: Pronatalism is the latest Silicon Valley trend. What is it – and why is it disturbing?; Sarah Jones for Intelligencer: There’s Nothing New About Pronatalism; and The Genius Factory: The Curious History of the Nobel Prize Sperm Bank by David Plotz.

In the next Gabfest Reads, David talks with Sierra Greer about her new book, Annie Bot: A Novel.

