John Green, Tall Love and the Star Wars Hotel

On today’s episode, ICYMI is bringing back a time-honored tradition: High Speed Downloads. For Candice’s first and Rachelle’s last HSD, they’ll have exactly one minute to explain some of their favorite internet stories. This includes tall people finding love on TikTok, Jenny Nicholson’s iconic four-hour Star Wars hotel review and that time John Green was bullied off Tumblr.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.