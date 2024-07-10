Baggu’s Horse Bag Controversy

Candice Lim is joined by Slate business and tech writer Nitish Pahwa to break down two stories surrounding artificial intelligence in fashion and advertising. They explore Baggu’s recent collaboration with Collina Strada, which used an A.I. tool in their designs and possibly went against both brands’ commitment to sustainability. Then, they discuss the internet’s reaction to a bad Toys R Us commercial that was made almost entirely with A.I. software. But first, why was Twitter riled up over a Michael Mann movie?

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.