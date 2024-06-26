Finding Queer Friendship Online

On today’s special Pride Month episode, Rachelle and Candice hear from two listeners about finding queer friendship and community online. From a group for late bloomers to an Instagram account for personal ads, their online life rafts became offline friendships that played a big part in their identities and internet histories today.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.