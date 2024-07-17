Amanda Mull on Titanic Fandoms and Frog Subreddits

Candice Lim is joined by Bloomberg Businessweek reporter Amanda Mull, whose pieces investigate your favorite big-box stores, the cult of exercise and the girlboss economy. They dive into Mull’s internet diary, which includes her golden rule for arguing online, her most beloved @dril tweets and why she’s changed her mind on Peloton.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.