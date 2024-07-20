What Next: TBD: The Blu-Ray-naissance Is Here. Sort of.

Today, we’re bringing you an episode from our friends and colleagues over at What Next: TBD. Guest host, Cheyna Roth is joined by Ash Nelson, journalist and author of “The Lost Art of the DVD Extra” for Slate.

The two discuss the downsides of the streaming era are coming into focus for movie fans—uncontrollable, changing libraries; lower fidelity; lack of extras and features. Can all of these be solved with a return to physical media?

Podcast production by Evan Campbell, Patrick Fort, and Cheyna Roth.

