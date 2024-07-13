The “Hawk Tuah Girl” Is the New Scott Disick

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to play a game of High Speed Downloads, where they get 60 seconds to break down an internet story they’re obsessed with. From the rapidly rising star of the “Hawk Tuah girl” to the awkward BET Awards moment involving Taraji P. Henson and TikTok star Keith Lee, they also give some advice on what to do if you catch someone cheating on your next flight.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.