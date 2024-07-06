How “Bye Sister” Changed Internet Culture Forever

Candice Lim is joined by TIME culture reporter Moises Mendez II for the five-year anniversary of Tati Westbrook’s “BYE SISTER” video, a 43-minute long confessional about her then-friend and fellow beauty YouTuber James Charles. What started as a hair care vitamin sponsorship gone wrong, then became a video accusing Charles of using his fame to coerce straight men into sex. This led Charles and controversial beauty influencer Jeffree Star to enter the chat, but the damage was done and no party has fully recovered from the video that started it all. Five years later, we trace how Sistergeddon entered the YouTube Hall of Fame.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.