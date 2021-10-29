I Write Sins, Not Tragedies, Part 2

In Part 2 of this episode of Hit Parade, Chris Molanphy traces the lineage of ’90s bands like Green Day, Offspring and Blink‑182 to their descendants in ’00s emo artisans Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco and their skinny-jeans-wearing, smarty-pants contemporaries.

Podcast production by Asha Saluja with help from Rosemary Belson.





