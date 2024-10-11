With or Without U2 Edition Part 1

U2 have millions of admirers—and haters: from the fans who regard them as rock’s conscience, to the cynics who blanch at lead singer Bono’s self-importance. Here’s the thing: U2 want to play to both crowds. They know why the haters can’t stand them. After a decade of earnestness in the ’80s, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen called BS on themselves, rebooting their sound and image for the ’90s age of irony.





This shouldn’t have worked. Instead, U2 became as big as ever, and kept scoring hits. Then, when the whole sardonic thing stopped working for them, at the turn of the millennium, they went back to anthemic U2—and the hits kept coming. Their ability to pivot so many times and keep scoring hits over multiple decades is rare in pop history.





Join Chris Molanphy as he explains how U2 pulled this off. How did they balance cool and cringe? How did they outlast new wave, college rock, hair metal and grunge to remain chart-toppers into the era of teenpop and hip-hop? And…what exactly were they thinking when they forced an album onto your iPhone? They don’t mean to bug ya, but…why can’t we live with or without U2?





Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

















