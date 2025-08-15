The White and Nerdy Edition Part 1

The Bridge: Slate’s Music Club 2025

40:14 |

The Slate Music Club returns, in this special year-end edition of Hit Parade's The Bridge! Host Chris Molanphy joins New York Times pop music critic Lindsay Zoladz, and Julianne Escobedo Shepherd of Hearing Things in a critics' roundtable led by Slate's own Carl Wilson. They discuss their favorite albums and singles, as well as the trends that shaped music in 2025. Among this year's big musical questions: Have we reached peak Bad Bunny yet? Did those animated Demon Hunters reinvent K-pop? Are Geese the saviors of rock, or just muppets with guitars? Is hip-hop ready to move on from Kendrick and Drake? Plus: Rosalia, Water for Your Eyes, Gaga, Wednesday—and of course, Taylor Swift.