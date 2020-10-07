You Lost Me at Bonjour

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Julia Turner are joined by Slate book critic Laura Miller for a full episode. First, the panel takes on The Glorias, the new film based on Gloria Steinem’s life. Next, they are joined by New Yorker staff writer Lauren Collins to talk about the Netflix comedy-drama Emily in Paris. Finally, the panel discusses the narrative drama of Donald Trump’s having COVID-19.

The Slate Plus segment this week features Laura’s book recommendations for fall.

Endorsements

Laura: The Good Lord Bird, starring Ethan Hawke

Julia: A recipe for State Fair Lemonade

Steve: Rod Stewart’s cover of “Handbags and Gladrags” (as well as the many videos of rockstars’ impromptu performances)

