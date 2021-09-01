Say Their Names

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate senior editor, Allegra Frank. First, the panel discusses the divisive parables within Candyman. Next, they talk about the Netflix series, The Chair. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate pop critic Jack Hamilton to discuss the legacy of the late, great Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses things they’re looking forward to in the rest of 2021.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "If Only I Was a Poet" but Steffan Carlen.

Endorsements

Dana: This eight-minute montage of Charlie Watts’s signature warm-up dance before live shows.

Jack: The work and legacy of the inimitable Jamaican reggae producer, Lee “Scratch” Perry, who recently passed. Specifically: the 1977 landmark roots reggae album Heart of the Congos by reggae group The Congos—which Perry produced. A highlight: the track “Sodom and Gomorrow.”

Allegra: The long-running daily web comic steeped in the culture of “shit posting,” Mr. Boop by Alec Robbins.

Steve: This destination pizza evangelizer endorses the pizza at Hearth & Harbor in Southwest Harbor, Maine. Also, the sitcom Arrested Development

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.