One Year in the Dungeon

This week is a Bizarro Fest featuring Karen Han, Slate staff writer; June Thomas, senior managing producer of Slate podcasts; and Marissa Martinelli, Slate associate editor. First, the panel is joined by writer Sara Nović to discuss the Sundance hit film CODA. Next, they talk about the dating simulation game Boyfriend Dungeon. Finally, Josh Levin, host of the Slate podcast One Year, comes on to talk about the premiere season of his show.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about which writer (living or dead) they would choose to pen their biographies, and then which actor they would want to play them in their biopics.

You can read Sara Nović’s interview with CODA star Marlee Matlin in Bustle: “Marlee Matlin Knows How to Make Change.”

Endorsements

June: The podcast The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill from Christianity Today

Marissa: The video game Stardew Valley

Karen: The TV show Wellington Paranormal

