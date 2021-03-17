WTF is an NFT?

This week Steve and Dana are joined by Slate editor Allegra Frank. First, they discuss Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Next, they chat about the Pedro Almodóvar short The Human Voice and discuss how it compares to other Almodóvar works. Finally, they’re joined by Slate staff writer Aaron Mak to talk about NFT's (non-fungible tokens), the new digital certificates of "ownership" that are changing the way people buy art.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about their feelings on re-entering society post-pandemic.

Further reading:

“Coming 2 America’s Disastrous Return to Africa” by Allegra Frank in Slate

“What the Heck Are NFTs, and Why Are Grimes, Lindsay Lohan, and the Guy Who Made Nyan Cat Selling Them?” by Aaron Mak in Slate





Endorsements

Dana:

“Repeat After Me” by June Thomas in Slate

“Talk To Her, All About My Mother, Broken Embraces …” by June Thomas in Slate

This radish recipe

Allegra:

The Real World Homecoming: New York and the original.

“i drive me mad” by renforshort, as heard on Generation

Steve:

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart” by Saint Etienne

"Cherry Wine" by Hozier

"Shrike" by Hozier