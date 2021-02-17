Oops I Did It Again

This week Steve and Dana are joined by Jessica Winter, editor at the New Yorker and author of the upcoming novel, The Fourth Child. They kick off the show by discussing Saint Maud, the critically acclaimed horror film by Rose Glass. Then they dig into the #FreeBritney movement and dissect a televised documentary by the New York Times that covers Britney Spears' legal battle with her father. After that, Slate's pop music expert Chris Molanphy joins the show to discuss Olivia Rodrigo's hit song Drivers License, which shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Chris is the host of the Hit Parade podcast.

In Slate Plus, Julia joins Steve and Dana to talk about the Gina Carano controversy and weigh in on whether her firing from The Mandalorian was justified.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Email the hosts at culturefest@slate.com

