Hello, It's Me Again

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie. First, the panel discusses the Richard Williams—father of tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams—biopic, starring Will Smith, King Richard. Next, the panel is joined by Slate music critic Carl Wilson as they break down Adele’s latest emotional rollercoaster, 30. Finally, the panel dives into a new comic book, The Department of Truth.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their Thanksgiving culinary festivities.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: An Adele related endorsement, a clip that went viral from the British TV series An Audience With... on ITV, where famous people perform for an audience of other famous people who then ask the performer questions. In this clip, Adele reunited with her former English Teacher, Ms. McDonald.

Jamelle: The Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation trilogy.

Steve: The all-time greatest/worst endorsement was in 2014 when John Swansburg endorsed the TV show Cheers. To do John Swansburg one better, Steve endorses The Beatles, more specifically the slant way to get at their greatness, an infamous bootleg that’s been circulating for decades, The Esher Demos. Also: Rachel Cusk, a genius novelist.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "Did I Make You Wait" by Staffan Carlen.

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.