The Heights and the Depths

This week Dana and Steve are joined by Monica Castillo, arts and culture reporter for Colorado Public Radio, to discuss In the Heights. Next, Atlantic staff writer Sophie Gilbert comes on to talk about HBO’s Hacks. Finally, Dana and Steve dive into Liz Phair’s new album, Soberish, with the expertise of Slate music critic Carl Wilson.

In Slate Plus, Dana, Steve, and Carl talk about Gen X musicians and how they’re aging gracefully—or not.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: "Any Other Way" by Particle House

Endorsements

Dana: The soundtrack to Bo Burnham’s Inside

Carl: Clairo’s single “Blouse” and the series Feel Good (especially the placement of “Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers)

Steve: Herzog by Saul Bellow

Further Reading

“In the Heights Fumbles Some of Its Changes, but It Still Soars” by Dana Stevens for Slate

“’In the Heights’ Film Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Stage Hit Becomes a Screen Celebration” by Monica Castillo for the Wrap

“What Hacks Proves About Jean Smart” by Sophie Gilbert for the Atlantic

“An Alt-Rock Queen Returns to Take Back Her Crown” by Carl Wilson for Slate

