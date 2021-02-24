Secrets of the New York Times Spelling Bee

This week Steve, Dana, and Julia talk about Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland. Next, they dig into their obsession with the New York Times’s Spelling Bee puzzle and interview its creator, 24-year-old Sam Ezersky. Finally, they discuss group chats in light of Heidi Cruz’s recent troubles with the forum.

Send us your questions and topic suggestions at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: "Back to Silence" by OTE

