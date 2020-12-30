Live From Lockdown

This week, Stephen, Dana, and Julia present the Culture Gabfest’s annual listener call-in show, originally recorded live and streamed on Facebook and YouTube. They answer questions like, “Would you live in a muder house?” and “Are there any ways in which you are a snob about the culture you partake in?”

In Slate Plus, the hosts field more questions from their live audience via Facebook and YouTube.

Click here for the video version of the show.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen. Live show production by Faith Smith and Britt Pullie.

Outro Music: "200 Dont's" by Conditional

